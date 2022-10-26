Dame Dash Lists His Top 3 Roc-A-Fella Albums

Damon Dash attends the red carpet art show for artist Richard Hutchins at The Cool HeART at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Damon Dash submitted an early contribution to the impending 2022 year-end content with a list of his top three Roc-A-Fella album selections, though his picks have a more retrospective feel than what publications will be putting out come December. The 51-year-old joined an episode of Kick Game’s Shopping For Sneakers where he revealed which Jay-Z albums and the sole Kanye West album made the cut, and why.

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder began with “Kanye’s first album,” The College Dropout. The 2004 LP debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 441,000 copies sold in its first week. As of 2020, the RIAA has certified it four times Platinum making it Ye’s best-selling album in the United States.

Dame continued with appropriate Hov praise, finishing off his list with “The Blueprint and Reasonable Doubt.” The Roc Nation founder’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, was the launchpad for Roc-A-Fella’s success upon its 1996 release. It debuted at number 23 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, remained on it for 18 weeks, and is now regarded as one of the greatest Hip-Hop albums of all time, and Jay-Z’s best work according to many fans.

The Blueprint, the father of three’s sixth studio album, was infamously released on Sept. 11, 2001, the same day as the devastating Twin Towers incident in New York City. The LP debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart and sold 420,000 copies in its first week.

As the Shopping For Sneakers host, Craig Mitch, was blown away at the New York mogul’s ability to lay claim to taking part in such classic albums, Dash quickly added, “I put them out.”

Enough said.

As a bonus, the DD172 founder offered “State Property with the movie,” the 2002 compilation soundtrack made up of Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Oschino, Young Chris, Neef Buck, Rell, and Omillio Sparks.

Check out Dame Dash’s response at the 11:35 mark of the full Shopping For Sneakers episode below.