Damon Dash Says Jay-Z Betrayed Him “For Money”

Damon Dash recently appeared on Tony “The Closer” Robinson’s Get Yo Ass Up podcast to share tips on entrepreneurship and insights on life. The former Roc-A-Fella executive also reveals what he felt led to the split between himself and Jay-Z, which he refers to as a betrayal. When asked if he had any regrets involving the relationship, Dash admits fault, but adds that their bond was broken due to Jay’s pursuit of wealth.

“Yeah, all that, but we were friends,” Dame reasons. “How would you feel if your brother betrayed you for money? Would it hurt?… That’s the algorithm. It wasn’t surprising ’cause that’s what always happens. It was surprising ’cause no one—that’s what it was, we were breaking the algorithm, we were doing it a different way and sticking together, but that’s what always happens. They make one sell out the other, their friend, divide and conquer, that’s a normal story.”

Dash’s appearance on the Get Yo Ass Up podcast is his latest instance of addressing his acrimonious split from Jay-Z, which took place in 2004. After Island Def Jam Music Group’s $10 million acquisition of 50% of Roc-A-Fella Records that year, Jay-Z accepted an offer to become President of Def Jam and assumed control of Roc-A-Fella. Dash, along with fellow cofounder Kareem “Biggs” Burke later launched Damon Dash Music Group in 2005. In 2021, Dash made headlines after attempting to auction off his stake in Jay-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt as an NFT, with Jay-Z filing a suit in response. The two sides ultimately reached a settlement in June, which stipulates that Dash is unable to “dispose of any property interest in Reasonable Doubt in the future.

Watch Damon Dash’s interview on the Get Yo Ass Up podcast below.