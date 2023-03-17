Damson Idris Does Jay-Z Impression And Speaks On Friendship With The Carters

Damson Idris’ star has risen over the past few years, affording him frienships and interactions with some of the biggest celebrities on the planet. Among the people who’ve gravitated to the British actor are Jay-Z and Beyoncé, both of whom have taken him under their wing. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Idris spoke about his relationship with the Carters and even gives a stellar Jay-Z impersonation.

The 31-year-old told Barrymore about his interaction with Jay-Z, whom he’s hit up for personal advice, as well as tips on how to get into the hottest spots across the country. “Yeah, I’ll be in Miami, it’s late, and I’ll call them up, and I’ll be like, ‘Hey, I can’t get a reservation at Carbone,’” Idris says of Hov and Bey, with the rap legend responding by jokingly challenging his credentials as an actor. “He’ll be like, ‘Damson, you gotta win a couple more Emmy’s before you can call me at 11:30,” the thespian says of the Brooklyn don.

He also added that he hung out with the Carters at the Super Bowl this year, which he says solidified his friendship with Beyoncé, in particular. “They’re the sweetest,” Idris said “We’ve connected in many ways, but the Super Bowl was really great because it was really the first time I really connected with Bey.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Damson Idris attends the “Swarm” Red Carpet Premiere and Screening in Los Angeles at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Prime Video

Idris’ encounters with Jay-Z are beginning to become the stuff of legend, as he’s had various encounters with the rap god. In 2021, he recalled hopping on a Zoom call while shirtless, not knowing that Hov and dozens of other people were also on the call. “So my friend says, ‘Jump on Zoom, it’s our friend Lennie’s birthday.’ So I jump on the Zoom, and immediately everyone’s laughing because I’m topless, I thought there was gonna be four people in there—there’s 40 people in there,” the Snowfall actor told Good Morning America.

“I hear a distinctive voice and [Jay’s] like, ‘Eh man, this man’s in here topless with his nipples out and he got the grey headboard. Who’s in charge of the Zoom? Yo, Shafer you in charge of the Zoom? Yeah, you see that guy Damson? Kick him out.’” However, Idris says their relationship has since blossomed and that they’re two of his favorite people in the entertainment industry.

Watch Damson Idris’ appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show below.