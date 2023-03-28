Damson Idris Reveals Jay-Z Helped Him Secure Green Card

Fans of Snowfall may have Jay-Z to thank for lead actor Damson Idris’ ability to work on the crime drama. During an interview with Complex, as the outlet’s March 2023 digital cover star, the London native confirmed the Hip-Hop mogul helped him secure his green card by serving as a reference on his application.

“How could you possibly know that? Did I say that? He was. But did I say that?” questioned the 31-year-old talent when asked by journalist Speedy Morman about the ordeal.

“Oh, Hov didn’t offer that up. I had to ask him. But he’s done many things for me over the years. He’s always supported me. He supports everyone. He supports so many people that you don’t even know. Like, genuinely I should tell everyone this right now. If you ever run into Jay-Z, just say thank you and keep it moving because he is definitely a pioneer of the culture, but of everything. And I’ve never told him this, but he’s a huge idol of mine. Thank you for that reference.”

The Swarm star continued to explain, “I won’t tell you how it happened, because there are a couple more favors I might need in the future. But yeah, he hooked me up with that. Rich Paul did too. Tommy Schlamme. Eric Schrier. Sorry, Schyrer. A bunch of people hooked me up. You know, they’re people who just believe in me. Believe in this journey that I’m on and, and yeah, I’m gonna repay a favor to the people who come behind me too.”

This is not the first time recently that the actor has spoken about his relationship with “Mr. Carter” and the entire family. Earlier this month during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Idris detailed his experience connecting with Beyoncé at the Super Bowl and more.

Damson Idris attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Swarm” at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

“Yeah, I’ll be in Miami, it’s late, and I’ll call them up, and I’ll be like, ‘Hey, I can’t get a reservation at Carbone,’” Idris remarked of the EVERYTHING IS LOVE creators.

In the story with Complex, the actor elaborated more on the Carbone reservation favor, referencing the brotherhood and mentorship found with not only Jay-Z, but also Rich Paul and others.

“I’ll be in Miami at like 12:00 AM and I’m like, ‘Yo, I wanna go to Carbone.’ And then they’ll have me on FaceTime and Hov will be like, ‘Yo, Damson, you gotta win a couple more Emmys before you call me at 11:30.’ You know, and then boom, like that, reservation made, you know? It’s amazing to have giants like that who have your back.”