Damson Idris Considers Moving To Trinidad: “I Absolutely Love It Here!”

UK-born actor Damson Idris has fallen head-over-heels for Trinidad, revealing to his social media followers that he would consider moving to the Caribbean island.

The Snowfall actor, 31, shared to his Instagram Stories Sunday night a clip presumably taken earlier in the day, where he praised the country currently holding their annual Carnival.

“Absolutely love it here,” he begins in the clip, where he’s seen walking outside in a black-and-white stripped shirt. “Need a Trini realtor, about to buy a crib here.”

“Food tastes good, drink tastes good, even the air tastes good,” he says jokingly before attempting to “taste” the air by smacking his lips together.

He did add, however, that the mosquitoes have been a bit bothersome, but aside from that, “positive vibes,” he exclaimed with is arms outstretched.

While Idris didn’t state his reason for being in the beautiful country, he later shared footage from the stage of a massive concert preceding Carnival, which began Monday (Feb. 20) and concludes Tuesday night.

Idris and girlfriend Lori Harvey recently made headlines while walking the red carpet for the Season 6 premiere of Snowfall, with several critics believing the couple lack chemistry due to them keeping their distance while in front of the camera.

US model Lori Harvey (R) and British actor Damson Idris attend the premiere for the final season of “Snowfall” at The Ted Mann Theater in Los Angeles, California, on February 15, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“No chemistry. Look how far apart they’re standing lol,” one spectator expressed via The Shade Room, with Harvey snapping back, “Or maybe I just had on body makeup and told him don’t stand too close to me because I didn’t want to get it on his suit lol y’all try to find a problem with everything.”

The pair confirmed their relationship in mid-January with an Instagram post of the actor kissing the model and wishing her a happy birthday.