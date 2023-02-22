Damson Idris Wants To Keep Relationship With Lori Harvey As “Normal” As Possible

Snowfall actor Damson Idris has opened up a bit about his fresh relationship with model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey.

Although in the very public eye, Idris spoke to Rolling Stone about how he wants to keep their romance “protected” and as “normal” as possible.

“You stay at home and hide in the cave,” he jokingly told the outlet. “No, I think my advice to anyone who walks down that path is to just keep it as regular and normal as possible and really, really connect to each other and not the outside forces around.”

He added, “It’s just watching other people that I admire do it so greatly and just understanding that you don’t always have to show the world your personal life. What you do for a living is an extension of yourself, and that’s your baby. And you need to protect that. You also need to protect your personal self too.”

Harvey, who is no stranger to being involved in high-profile relationships, most recently came out of a relationship with Hollywood A-Lister Michael B. Jordan. The two dated for roughly a year before splitting in 2022. The Creed III star showed the world his vulnerable, romantic side for the first time as he and Harvey took “baecations,” planned mesmerizing dates and even appeared on red carpets together.

However, Idris believes that his relationship with the 26-year-old will soon be a thing of the past for blogs to talk about.

“Of course, it’s the topic of gossip, and the blogs want to talk about that over the work. I see that a lot,” he said. “But they’ll get over it soon enough. And in a couple days someone else will be dating and then they’ll leave me alone.”

Although the 31-year-old actor doesn’t want everyone in his relationship’s business, he has been pretty loud about his love for the SKN founder — even if critics believe she hasn’t reciprocated the energy.

Social media had a lot to say about their relationship recently following a red carpet premiere of Snowfall. Claiming that Harvey left Idris hanging as he went in for a kiss, many began to say that the couple lacked “chemistry.”

“No chemistry. Look how far apart they’re standing lol,” one person commented on a photo of the pair on The Shade Room.

Surprisingly, Harvey clapped back to the critic with: “Or maybe I just had on body makeup and told him don’t stand too close to me because I didn’t want to get it on his suit lol y’all try to find a problem with everything.”

On Idris’ end, he’s posted photos of the two in his Instagram Stories, including showing his “Nu Nu” some love on her birthday with a sweet kiss to the cheek.