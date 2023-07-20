Daniel Jones, Janet Jackson’s Musical Director, Dead

Update: 12:48 p.m. PT (July 20, 2023) – Janet Jackson has penned a tribute to the late Daniel Jones following reports of his unexpected passing.

The “Together Again” singer shared the sentiment across her social media platforms that read, “The past few days have been incredibly challenging for us as a family. Daniel Jones was more than an incredible talent, he was a brother, an energy, a light. While his time here with us was cut short, his memory will live on strong and forever. We are all so blessed to have known you. May you rest in eternal paradise.“

Original story below…

Daniel Jones, accomplished composer and Janet Jackson’s musical director, has died. The news was confirmed by his wife, Breshae, on Facebook.

She wrote, “I am speechless. I am heartbroken. I am lost. My husband Daniel Jones, my best friend, my headache, my confidante… I truly do not understand. I know God doesn’t make mistakes.. but why?? To everyone who has called, texted messaged, etc. Thank you so much. I’ve seen them all. Please just give me a little time. I just don’t have the energy right now. I miss him so much already..I don’t know what to do. I cant believe I am typing this. RIP Daniel Jones. My one true love.”

Since a cause of death is currently unknown, she added, “Please do not speculate or rumor about what happened. B/c we don’t have all the answers as of yet. Thank you.”

Jones worked on several notable projects, including Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous Tour, the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show with Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson’s State Of The World Tour and most recently, her Together Again Tour. He also produced and composed Beyoncé’s “Sorry” and worked with the likes of Robert Glasper, Erykah Badu, Durand Bernarr, and Kenyon Dixon.

Additionally, the Dallas-based artist was the visionary behind her 2018 BMI Icon Award tribute that featured Teyana Taylor, Normani, and more.

Keyshawn Allen/Instagram

His musical right hand, Keyshawn Allen—who serves as Jackson’s drum programmer—paid tribute to his longtime friend on Instagram. Allen shared, “My brother for real!! Production duo!! You said we were the next Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis… How you outwork everybody and still never missed a beat with your family, friends, and kept your personal relationship with God solid? It’s a hard lead to follow! Love you brother Daniel Jones.”

VIBE sends our deep condolences to the Jones family and those affected by this loss during this time.