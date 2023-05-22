DaniLeigh Credited For Choreography On Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

Over the weekend, singer and dancer DaniLeigh revealed that she’s listed in the credits for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour — amongst other names like the late Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalia, and more.

In an instagram post, the mother-of-one revealed that she was one of a handful of dancers who helped Bey’s dancers with the very moves seen sweeping social media currently.

“[I] kept this on the DL last year, but I’m so grateful to have been a part of some of the choreography for the Queen Beyoncé Renaissance Tour,” she proudly wrote with “Church Girl” playing in the background. “It was an honor and such a blessing. A dream come true!!! Thank you to @beyonce and team. The show looks amazing!!!”

In the comments, fans immediately gave Dani her props and congratulated her.

“Talk about upgrading your life!! That’s a W!!!! Congrats,” one supporter wrote as another said, “Prince knew what he was doing when he chose you!!!!!.”

DaniLeigh just may have been a hidden weapon in music that the public didn’t know about until now.

The 28-year-old opened up to VIBE in 2013 about working with the late Prince, who she deemed a mentor to her. The “Easy” singer recalled being handpicked by The Purple One to direct and star in his 2013 video for “Breakfast Can Wait.” From there she got her start in the industry as a dancer before transitioning into a recording artist. She also formed a rare bond with the icon until he passed in 2016.

See her speak on directing the video below.