DaniLeigh, DaBaby Come Together To Celebrate Daughter’s 2nd Birthday

Despite DaniLeigh and DaBaby’s public relationship drama, the parents have come together to celebrate the second birthday of their daughter, Valour.

On Friday (Aug 11), the former couple threw their baby girl a Moana-themed birthday celebration filled with bouncy houses, a pool, cupcakes, family and friends, and a pink toy Mercedes Benz.

Both DaniLeigh and DaBaby could be seen all smiles next to each other as they sang happy birthday and helped their little one blow out her candles.

The pair was rumored to be dating back in 2020 before going Instagram official. After only a few months, the couple broke up in 2021. Shortly after, a family member posted a photo of the “Easy” crooner presumably pregnant, forcing the singer to announce that she was indeed expecting.

As a new mother, Dani soon found herself arguing on live video with the “Shake Sumn” rapper when their newborn was only a few months old.

In November 2021, police officers were called by DaBaby to his North Carolina home after claiming that he had “been beat on and yelled at” by the singer. Dani was then removed from his residence, allegedly by force. At that time, DaBaby broadcasted the entire ordeal on Instagram Live.

DaBaby went live on his IG during an argument with Dani Leigh?? pic.twitter.com/HSFkIied96 — All Def Music (@AllDefMusic) November 15, 2021

Ultimately, officers reportedly found substantial evidence to support two misdemeanor assault charges against the “Lil Bebe” artist.

In the video, DaBaby could be heard calling DaniLeigh “cuckoo” as she called him “a fu**ing coward” and tried to take his phone. Shortly after the Live, DaBaby wrote a statement on his IG Story explaining why he recorded DaniLeigh.

“I would like to swiftly remove myself from any of the hostile behavior put on display moments ago,” he wrote at the time. “This here thing has gone far enough for shawty to crash out on her own and it saddens me because I still got a queen to raise.”

In response, Dani wrote on her IG Story, “Hey guys since Baby wanna put up a ‘statement’ with his cap a** I’ll put mine up…so we been living with each other for the past three months since our baby been born…doing us…and tonight he wanna come in the room talking bout ‘I need to go’ don’t matter where I go…mind u..I have a new born child.”

Elsewhere in her elaborative statement she said, “Last thing I’ma clear… I didn’t leave the house bc I’m in Charlotte.. I have no friends/family out there and I ain’t walking outside exposing [my daughter] and myself looking crazy with luggages.”

“My assistant flew in so I could catch a flight that was later,” she continued to explain. “But I wanted to go to his house to grab Baby’s clothes. He said na.. then he went live. Did me how he did.. and the rest is yeah… but needed to clear that so y’all don’t think I’m jus sitting there while someone ‘kicking me and my baby out.’”

DaBaby quickly clapped back with the “real reason” he kicked the mother of his daughter out of his home.

“I feel like you should tell them, folks, the real reason why I put you out. It’s ‘cause you were stalking my other baby mama, and that sh*t was affecting, you know, the relationship with my Princess, my big girl.”

Aside from DaniLeigh’s recent run-in with the law, thankfully the parents have been able to put their issues aside in celebration of their daughter’s big day. See images and a video from the 2-year-old’s birthday party above.