Darryl “DMC” McDaniels Denies Reports That He’s Running For President

Darryl “DMC” McDaniels is a “King of Rock,” but has no aspirations to become the President of the United States. The 59 year-old Run-DMC member has clarified comments he made over the weekend regarding his plans for a Presidential bid in 2024, explaining that the remarks were taken out of context.

“That’s so funny,” the Queens native told AllHipHop of the thought of him campaigning for leadership of the country. He then seemingly threw a jab at media outlets that attributed his declaration that he was “running for president starting today” as anything beyond a humorous quip, as well as their failure to confirm or consider the source for accuracy.

“That’s why media today is a joke. They just run with anything before even confirming it. I would never run for president. I get more done as a representative of all people. The point I was trying to make is the arts succeed where politics and religion fails,” he stated.

Darryl McDaniels attends the annual charity day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald and The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund on September 12, 2022 in New York City. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

On Aug. 27, Outkick, which is billed as a “right-wing and conservative sports news” outlet, reported that McDaniels had used his appearance at Lionel Messi’s Major League Soccer debut on Saturday (Aug. 26) to announce his intent to run for President. However, the rap icon says the remark was made in gest and distracted from the core of the message he attempted to convey, which was a call for unity.

“The real world is when people who are from different races and cultures can come together at concerts, museums, plays, sporting events, restaurants, and comic cons,” he said. “This shows the unique, diverse, but universally connected world we live in. Politics and religion are used divisively, but events with art and performance bring us together.”

Darryl McDaniels poses at his booth Darryl Makes Comics during 2019 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Paul Butterfield/Getty Images

While McDaniels has nixed any speculation regarding his Presidential candidacy, Hip-Hop will still be represented in the 2024 Presidential Election, as veteran rapper Afroman has filed the official paperwork required to enter the race. The Californian and cannabis advocate and connoisseur is running in hopes of legalizing marijuana nationally and contributing to social justice reform.