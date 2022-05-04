Dave Chappelle Attacked On Stage By Person Carrying Fake Gun

Dave Chappelle looks on during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video footage of Dave Chappelle being attacked on stage during a comedy set shows the comedian being tackled before the aggressor is taken out of the venue on a stretcher. On Tuesday night (May 3), Chappelle performed at the Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl where the alleged attack took place. According to NBC Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed early Wednesday a person attacked Chappelle and carried a fake gun that discharged a blade instead of bullets. It was not clear however if the device was used in the attack.

According to the report, the venue shared on its website that the show would be a “phone-free experience” and that ticket holders would lock their phones inside specially designed pouches, however, a few phones were able to capture the incident. One clip shared by a meme account on Twitter showed the exact moment the altercation occurred.

Someone just tried to attack Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl ?? pic.twitter.com/PZI3RMRdjD — Piñata Farms ? (@pinatafarms) May 4, 2022

Other video footage showed what happened after the person was collected by Chappelle’s security team. According to ABC7, Chris Rock who had performed before Chappelle returned to the stage after the tackle joking, “Was that Will Smith?”

Another cell phone-recorded video uploaded to social media shows Jamie Foxx and Dave Chappelle joking about the scuffle as Foxx gives his peer props.

“Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat,” joked the 48-year-old.

“Ni**a, I thought that was part of the show,” replied Foxx. He continued, “Listen, I just want to say, man, I’ve had an incredible time. This man is an absolute genius. We got to make sure we protect him at all times, man. This is what it’s about. For every comedian who comes out here man, this means everything. You a genius, you a legend. I enjoyed myself thoroughly, and we’re not going to let nothing happen to you ni**a.”

Here is a video of the aftermath. #DaveChappelle handled this like a champ! #HollywoodBowl pic.twitter.com/0xaBpWsbrT — E5QUIRE (@e5quire) May 4, 2022

Chappelle also joked that the person who tackled him was transgender. In October 2021, the acclaimed comedian was the center of controversy when his comedy special The Closer was released on Netflix. He was accused of being transphobic and homophobic in the standup routine and employees of the streaming giant staged a protest against the special’s content.

One organizer, Ashlee Marie Preston said the protest was “to underscore the importance of responsible content offerings that prioritize the safety and dignity of all marginalized communities,” and added that Chappelle is “not ‘canceled’” and has been invited to participate in conversations.

Someone just ran on stage and attacked Dave Chappelle ? at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles #netflixisajokefest #netflixisajoke pic.twitter.com/0WMUPQ7ks4 — DoZay (@DoZay1) May 4, 2022

As attendees of the eventful show exited the venue, the unidentified person was being loaded into an ambulance with what NBC LA referred to as “superficial injuries” as confirmed by the LAPD. Buzzfeed reporter Brianna Sacks uploaded video footage of the chaos to Twitter, describing, “Just came out of the Hollywood Bowl where a man charged and tackled Dave Chapelle on stage and got his ass kicked by at least 10 people. LAPD and LAFD are now loading him into an ambulance.”

In Sacks’ Twitter thread, she explained how the attack happened as the show was ending just as Chappelle explained how he beefed up his security following the fall 2021 controversy.

According to the news outlet, neither Chappelle nor any officer was injured. An exact motive for the attack has also not been shared. The Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival continues with dozens more performers at multiple venues in Hollywood through May 8.