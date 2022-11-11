Dave Chappelle Promises To Deliver The Blackest Episode Of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Ever

Comedian Dave Chappelle attends the 2014 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont on December 4, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Dave Chappelle promises the blackest episode of Saturday Night Live you have ever seen is on the way.

In the latest promo videos for his third SNL hosting gig, Dave Chappelle, Ego Nwodim, and Black Star stand in front of the usual dimly lit set as they deliver three bits pertaining to the comedian’s upcoming Nov. 12 episode.

Throughout the video, The Closer jokester can be heard joking about his plans for Thanksgiving (“I’m just gonna be on the farm with the wife and the kids and not watch football, you know, have a little pie, that kind of stuff”).

The quartet of Black folks even joked about NBC’s decision to have him on live “in this political climate,” referring to the slew of controversies he’s recently been at the center of.

One of the most exciting promises the Chappelle Show star joked about in the bumper was the level of blackness that fans could expect from the latest SNL episode.

With a lit cigarette in hand, Dave, 49, guaranteed fans would be in for a very Black episode of SNL, stating that the show would be “so Black it’s gonna be on BET,” pushing his Midnight Miracle podcast co-hosts to break character before adding, “just kidding, it’s gonna be right here on NBC.”

Dave Chappelle and Black Star are set to be “live from New York City” on Saturday (Nov. 12).

Recently, the comedian stepped out to support a private screening of Will Smith’s upcoming film Emancipation.

Along with the acclaimed stand-up comedian, other attendees during the Oct. 24 event included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kenya Barris, Tyler Perry, fashion designer Fawn, and Blacksmith Records co-founder Corey Smyth.