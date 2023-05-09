Dave Chappelle College Course Set For Canadian University

Dave Chappelle attends the UK premiere of "Dave Chappelle: Untitled" at Cineworld Leicester Square on October 17, 2021 in London, England.

Dave Chappelle is often at the center of controversy, but recent news places the comedian on a curriculum. According to Complex, the 49-year-old talent is the subject of a college course at Montreal’s Concordia University.

“I’m writing my syllabus right now and from what Dave and the community around him gave me I’m gonna kind of celebrate that at the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop as a community,” explained the instructor Yassin “Narcy” Alsalma.

“So we’re gonna go through The Chappelle Show, we’re gonna watch some of his specials […], I’m gonna do a Black Star class, I’m gonna do a The Roots class, I’m gonna do an Erykah Badu class, a Soulquarians class, and talk about just the juxtaposition of the responsibility of comedy in music, and then the consumption of Black performance and what does that mean in North America.”

Dave Chappelle addresses guests during a screening for “Dave Chappelle Live in Real Life” at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on February 07, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Don Arnold/Getty Images for Pilot Boy

According to the outlet, Alsalma has offered multiple Hip-Hop-oriented courses throughout the years including a 2022 class on Kanye West. While teaching, he has featured guests including Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, and Kaytranada.

“I’m gonna ask people from the community, the friends of mine that I made in that community, to possibly come and maybe we’ll get Dave. Maybe Dave will come maybe he won’t but that’s not really why I’m doing it,” he shared.

The course, still being finalized, is set to be offered during this fall semester beginning in September.