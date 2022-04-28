DC Young Fly Claims Chris Tucker Told Him About His Return For ‘Last Friday’

In spite of the cult comedy we know and love as Friday evolving into a successful franchise, Chris Tucker, who played Smokey in the first 1995 classic, stepped away from its sequels due to religious reasons. Even as talks began of a fourth and final film, Last Friday, Tucker stood firm in his decision to not reprise his role as Smokey.

Yet, according to DC Young Fly, Tucker may return only if the young comedian portrays his on-screen son. The 29-year-old revealed this tidbit on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay talk show. “Chris Tucker out his mouth told me… literally this year… He said if I play his son, he’ll be in the movie,” he explained. “I promise you, out his mouth, this is what he said to me. He said, ‘If you play my son, I’ll be in the movie.'”

He reiterated Tucker’s alleged comments when reposting a clip from the chat on Instagram. “OG @christucker told me himselffff he would play my daddy if I b his son in The Last Friday no Kap !!!!!! Whoever see this the people want it .. we getting old and @shannonsharpe84 legooooooo #NoDayzOff.”

Ice Cube has spoken on Last Friday numerous times, detailing how the script was completed in 2019, but Warner Bros. has refused to invest in more installments of the franchise. In February 2021, the rapper shared an illustration of the Friday cast with the caption, “#Freefriday from the jaws of Warner Bros. who refuses to make more sequels. They have hi-jacked the happiness of the culture.” The initial goal was to have Last Friday completed to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friday.