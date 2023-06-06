DC Young Fly Thanks Supporters, Asks For Privacy In First Public Statement Since Jacky Oh’s Death

Former Wild ‘N Out star Jacky Oh’s sudden death took many people by surprise, namely her partner DC Young Fly. The 31-year-old has now shared his first public statement since her passing.

“We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time,” the comedian and his family told People. The 32-year-old actress passed away on Wednesday (May 31) in Miami. The cause of her death has yet to be publicized.

DC and Jacky met in 2015 when the former first began his stint on Wild ‘N Out. They went on to have three children together: six-year-old Nova, two-year-old Nala, and 10-month-old Prince’Nehemiah. Upon leaving Wild ‘N Out, Jacky started her own lip gloss line and sold real estate.

The official Wild N’ Out Instagram shared a post honoring Jacky Oh’s life and legacy on Friday (June 2). “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed.”

“Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

NFL players Odell Beckham Jr. and Keenan Allen also shared posts paying homage to the late actress. “Damn man! Truly an angel,” Allen wrote. “Jacky introduced me to the wife I have today. Praying for your babies and DC! It’s all perfect timing even though we don’t understand. God is in control!”