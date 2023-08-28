D.C. Young Fly Gets Tattoo Of Late Girlfriend Jacky Oh: “We In This Together And Forever”

Thursday (Aug. 31), makes three months since the death of model and entrepreneur Jacklyn “Jacky Oh” Smith, who was also the girlfriend of D.C. Young Fly. The couple shared three children together. Now the Wild’n Out comedian has honored the love of his life in a permanent way.

On Sunday (Aug. 27), D.C. Young Fly, né John Whitfield, took to his Instagram to share his recent ink of Jacklyn’s face. The newest tattoo was added next to one of his late cousin Erica, who was fatally shot in 2020.

“We in this together and forever !!! My Angel my baby my wife the Queen of my children,” he captioned the sentimental post. “I wish there was a reset button… It may be a lot of things we don’t want to do but we are forced to do.. we must continue on with the mission but GOD has granted us all strength we [must] continue to give praise to THE MOST HIGH through the midst of pain.”

“Jacky Oh” passed away on May 31 from suspected complications following a “mommy makeover” procedure with Dr. Okhah. Days before her death, Jacky posed alongside Okhah prepping for her surgery in a since-deleted IG post.

“Getting ready for my mommy makeover with Dr. Zach!! Stay tuned to my YouTube for the full reveal!” the caption read, screenshoted by Hollywood Unlocked.

Following her death, there has been an outpour of love and memories from her industry peers, family, friends, and more.

In June, D.C. detailed his admiration for the model as the mother of their children.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of [reality] so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner,” he wrote on IG. “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!”

He continued, “Love you forever and our kids are super strong… They helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!! U wit me forever.”

One of Jacky’s best friends, B. Simone, also spoke out ahead of her funeral, which was held on June 10.

“Jacky we miss you girl. Your besties are broken. Your family is crushed & I honestly am still in shock. I feel guilty going on with life,” the comedian wrote. “I’ve never lost anyone close to me and I can’t believe you are gone. I love you so much.”

She added, “One of the main things giving me peace right now is the fact that you were intentionally growing your relationship with God. You have always loved God, but the way you were seeking Him recently was just different.”

The entrepreneur is survived by her longtime boyfriend D.C. Young Fly and their three young children: Nova, Nala, and Prince.