D.C. Young Fly Sings Through Grief, Pledges To Stay “Prayed Up”

D.C. Young Fly is singing through his pain as the entertainer looks to heal from Jacky Oh’s passing. On Wednesday (June 14), Young Fly hit Instagram to share his journey of processing his grief with a clip of him singing an original song.

The comedian can be seen singing about “[standing] ten toes” and “never folding,” while clearly showing an immense amount of pain. D.C. used the caption to speak about his music and the importance of staying closer to a higher power.

“My music has always been based off real life AND A REFLECTION OF MY LIFE but staying motivated and prayed up to keep goin is what I live by,” the multhyphenate expressed. “My life is on display unfortunately, but y’all get to see me stand on the words I preach!! You gotta stay prayed up!! I didn’t say I’m not human and I’m not emotional and I don’t cry.. but through the storm with the strength GOD grants you, you can overcome ANYTHING.”

The post arrives days after the entertainer, né John Whitfield, addressed his partner’s untimely death. Whitfield posted a lengthy tribute to his “queen,” honoring her for her spirit and love for their children.

“I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner,” he wrote. “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful. You always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!”

The caption continued, “You kno we GOD fearing and the spirit grounds us. We never question the HIGHER POWER. We roll wit the punches and continue to live righteous. Will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!! Love you forever and our kids are super strong… LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered.”

According to TMZ, the talent, née Jacklyn Smith, passed away on May 31, 2023, after going to Miami for a “mommy makeover.” The Source also reported that the TV personality and mother had passed away “due to complications from plastic surgery.” Her death was ultimately confirmed on Wild N’ Out’s official IG page, as the crew sent their condolences to Smith’s loved ones.

VIBE sends our deepest condolences to Jacklyn Smith’s family and friends affected by the loss.