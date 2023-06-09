DC Young Fly Praises Late Girlfriend Jacky Oh: “Your Soul Was Beautiful”

Jacky Oh and D.C. Young Fly attend the 2019 BET Social Awards at Tyler Perry Studio on March 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

DC Young Fly continues to share heartfelt words for Jacky Oh as his family grieves her loss.

On Thursday (June 8), the comedic actor detailed his admiration for the model as the mother of his children. Together, the couple shared Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince’Nehemiah, 10 months.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of [reality] so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner,” began the 31-year-old. “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!”

He continued, “Love you forever and our kids are super strong,” adding “they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!! U wit me forever.”

Jacky Oh, born Jacklyn Smith, met the House Party actor in 2015 while both worked on Wild N Out. As of 2023, the 32-year-old worked in real estate and as an entrepreneur. Last month, she was found unresponsive in a Miami hotel and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“She was transported by Miami Fire Department to Mercy Hospital where lifesaving efforts were conducted,” Miami Police Department’s Public Information Officer shared with E! News on Tuesday (June 6).

Jacky Oh, John Whitfield aka DC Young Fly and family attend HOUSE PARTY Red Carpet Screening at Regal Atlantic Station on January 06, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros

“It is with [sad] hearts we share with you that Jacklyn aka MsJackyOh has passed away on Wednesday, May 31st 2023,” read the internet star’s first statement following her death. “Our family is still processing this very tragic and unexpected loss; we ask that you please give us privacy during this time.”

Tributes poured in from BET, Wild N Out, NFL players Odell Beckham Jr. and Keenan Allen, and more. An official cause of death has not been made public.

VIBE sends our deepest condolences to Jacklyn Smith’s family and friends affected by the loss.