DDG Arrested, Released On Bond After Lamborghini Cruising With A Concealed Weapon

On Monday night (June 6), the YouTuber-turned-rapper DDG found himself spending a night in jail when he was stopped by the LAPD for allegedly driving recklessly in a Lamborghini.

According to reports, DDG, whose legal name is Darryl Granberry, was pulled over by officers, who then searched his vehicle where they discovered a concealed gun. Though it’s unclear if the gun was registered to the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” rapper or not, it has been reported that the 24-year-old was being held on a $35,000 bond, which he swiftly paid before release.

DDG’s booking information was shared by multiple outlets and made public. The retrieved document lists the time of his arrest at approximately 9:20 p.m. and his booking time around 11:34 p.m. According to the Inmate Information Center on the LAPD sheriff’s Department website, DDG’s upcoming court date is scheduled for June 28.

In other DDG news, the Michigan-born rapper recently made headlines for getting singing lessons from his current girlfriend Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle. The two practiced singing Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” as Halle started off with, “I was born…” DDG then took the lead singing,” … by the river, in a little tent.” Adding some bass to his voice he continued, “Woah, just like the river, I’ve been runnin’ ever since.”

A shocked Halle praised her boo with an applause for his stellar vocals. DDG, looking for her approval asked, “That was good wasn’t it?” She responded, “That was good,” in complete admiration.

Overall, things have been going pretty well for DDG as he tweeted at the top of the year, “2022 is strictly about the bag and my happiness.” He seems to have been consistent with his YouTube freestyle drops and his public display of love for his relationship. He also announced yesterday (June 7) that he “has a story to tell,” while teasing a new project Storyteller. It drops on Friday (June 10).