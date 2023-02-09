DDG Debunks Halle Bailey Break Up Rumors: “The Internet So Gullible”

DDG continues to clear up rumors that he broke up with Halle Bailey.

This week, social media began assuming that the young couple called it quits after noticing that the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” rapper unfollowed the The Little Mermaid actress. He also deleted all of their pictures from his Instagram. The 25-year-old then added fuel to fire in a since-deleted tweet saying, “all these girls the same … ain’t no wayy,” right after.

As social media was ready to go to war for Halle, DDG debunked rumors of the two breaking up on Wednesday (Feb. 8). “The internet is so gullible,” he tweeted out with a crying laughing emoji.

The Michigan-native followed up with, “nobody cheated on nobody btw. don’t take my tweets too serious.

The internet so gullible ? — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) February 8, 2023

nobody cheated on nobody btw. don’t take my tweets too serious. — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) February 9, 2023

Another person who immediately came to Halle’s defense was her and Chlöe‘s older sister, Ski. The elder sibling posted an Instagram video on Tuesday (Feb. 7), reading DDG for his tweets that indicated Halle had possibly upset him.

“DDG, like, bro, what’s wrong with you? Halle’s not like the ones that you’ve been with,” Ski said in the video as she was driving. “You will not treat her the way you’ve treated these others. I don’t give a freak if y’all had issues going on. That’s what you won’t do. Please understand that. You’re not gonna do her the way that you did everybody else.”

She went on: “You’re not gonna come to social media and try to put her on blast and insinuate or put something out that make it seem like she was doing something that she wasn’t doing. You need to pipe down and get yourself together. If y’all broke up, then you need to just unfollow and just keep it pushin’. You don’t have to put nothin’ out there like that.”

“Talkin’ about, ‘All these girls is the same.’ Are you dumb? Are you stupid?” she rhetorically inquired.

After Halle got wind of her older sister speaking on a situation that she knew little about, Ski returned to Instagram with an apology, stating that she spoke to “sis” and “nothing was going on.”

“Let me go back to drinking my water and minding the business that pays me,” she wrote.

Just last week both Halle and DDG expressed their love for each other on Twitter, which may have driven social media into its recent confusion.

“I love my man ngl [not gonna lie],” Halle tweeted on January 31, to which DDG responded, “I love you more.”

? i love you more https://t.co/kbhQ9zpKvZ — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) February 1, 2023

The pair began dating early last year, going public in March. While speaking with VIBE in 2022, DDG expressed that he and Halle like to be in their “own world.”

“We be in our own world,” the It’s Not Me It’s You rapper said. “Then when I see the stuff on the internet, I be like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ But I really don’t like the pressure they put on it and all the public stuff, but that comes with it.”

He added, “But this is definitely a very, very happy place for me, for sure.”