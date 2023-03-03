De La Soul Discusses Seeing Themselves In Odd Future In Unearthed Interview

On Friday (Mar. 3), De La Soul’s catalog finally arrived on streaming services, and with it, Apple Music released a rare interview with the trio from 2018.

The three longtime bandmates discussed their lineage in Hip-Hop, with Ebro Darden asking them if any new artists have reached out to ask how “you stay dope” in the genre over the years. Maseo takes the question and recalls a moment when the Long Island crew kept running into A$AP Rocky.

“It’s funny you mentioned that it was a serious question that came from one artist that approached us when we were on the road, and we were running into him very often, just in passing. And that was A$AP Rocky. And he came into the dressing room and he was like, ‘Yo, I see y’all everywhere, everywhere. Ever since I came out, I still see De La Soul. I need to know how y’all still doing it.'”

“He said, ‘Because I’m in a little longer now and I’m going through upsets, and I’m considered to be old-school now. And I’ve only been in the game maybe about six, seven years.’ This was what, five years ago? He wanted to know,” Plug Three remembered.

“It was great because I appreciate you coming in here and forwarding those questions, this has been on your mind, and you seeing something much deeper than us being here, and you want to figure something out for yourself. And we talked; it was a great talk, and I felt honored.”

Trugoy the Dove then chimed in about meeting Odd Future’s Earl Sweatshirt.

“They are young folks too. And yet some of them aren’t aware of what we’ve done just naturally because they’re younger. I remember when we bumped into Earl Sweatshirt. It was funny because I think as far back as he goes is Stakes Is High,” he said. “But it was nice to see that when we look at it, we’re like, these guys remind us of ourselves. And for him to see us and give us accolades, it was like, ‘Okay, the connection is there. We know it’s there.'”

While the crew basks in the win of getting their music on streaming services, it is, unfortunately, a bittersweet one.

On Feb. 12, Plug Two, legally known as David Jude Jolicoeur, passed away. While the cause of death has not been disclosed, the rapper had previously experienced health issues related to his battle with congestive heart failure.

VIBE sends our condolences to the family and friends of Trugoy The Dove, his De La Soul groupmates, and fans.