Dee Barnes Blasts GRAMMYs For Honoring Dr. Dre With Global Impact Award

Dee Barnes has voiced her displeasure with Dr. Dre being honored by the GRAMMYs with the Global Impact Award, labeling him an “abuser” while recounting the assault she suffered at the hands of the legendary artist and producer in 1991. Speaking with Rolling Stone, Barnes criticized the decision to name the award after the 57-year-old, who was presented with the trophy at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

“Everybody wants to separate the art from the artist, and sometimes that’s just not possible,” the journalist told the publication. “Most people without a knowledge of [Dr. Dre’s] history are going to say, ‘Oh, he must deserve that. He must be such a great person for them to put an award in his name.’ But they named this award after an abuser.”

While Barnes admitted that she’s not been in contact with Dre and cannot vouch for his character today, she maintains his past actions were that of a habitual abuser, equating his reputation to that of vilified music legend Ike Turner. “It wasn’t just a one or two-time thing; these are choices. The first time, it’s maybe a mistake. The second time, okay. The third time, it’s a choice. I’m not saying he is the same person now, though. I don’t know. I’m not around him anymore. I haven’t talked to him. But to name an award after someone with that type of history in the music industry, you might as well call it the ‘Ike Turner Award.'”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Dr. Dre introduces Inductee Eminem onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

She then highlights Dre’s own words speaking on the impact his assault of her had on his career and how it serves as a stain on his resume. “He said it himself in the documentary The Defiant Ones: I’m a ‘blemish’ on who he is as a man. Well, what do you do with a blemish? There’s a whole industry created—skincare lines and vitamins and rituals—to get rid of blemishes. And, in a sense, there’s a whole network to keep me hidden.”

Barnes says the effects of Dre’s abuse, along with his power and influence, has kept her from fully being allowed to flourish in the Hip-Hop world, claiming that her own contributions have been wipe from history. “I shouldn’t have to suffer by not being able to exist in a space and in a culture that not only did I grow up in but that I contributed to in a major way,” she said. “Is this about his feelings? Is this about his legacy? Or is it about ego and toxic masculinity? What is it about? My whole history has been erased—as an artist, as a music journalist, and as a television host.”

The West Coast native says that instead of having an award named after him, a proper sit-down between Dre and herself would’ve have been more appropriate and given closure to the situation. However, she says when she proposed the idea, the offer was ultimately declined. “When I think of what atonement looks like for Dre and me, I think of a missed opportunity where we could have sat down together on camera and hashed it out,” she continued. “I think that would’ve begun a journey of healing; he’s coming face to face with me, and I’m coming face to face with him,” she said. “I’ve put out the olive branch. Black women and grace, you know how we are. It wasn’t accepted.”

Host Dee Barnes (aka Sista D) and MC Lyte (aka Lana Moorer) appear backstage at the “Sisters In The Name Of Rap” concert and television special at The Ritz on October 8, 1991 in New York City. Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives

On January 27, 1991, Barnes was assaulted by Dr. Dre at a party in Los Angeles due to remarks made by former N.W.A. groupmate Ice Cube regarding Dre and N.W.A. while appearing the FOX TV series Pump It Up!, which Barnes hosted at the time. According to Barnes and witnesses, during the assault, Dre pulled her by her hair, slammed her head and body into a wall, and kicked her in her ribs after confronting her over the episode. After being arrested and charged in connection to the incident, Dre was fined $2,500, placed on two years’ probation, and ordered to perform 240 hours of community service and produce an anti-violence public service announcement. Barnes, who initially sought $22.75 million in damages, ultimately settled her lawsuit out of court for an undisclosed sum.

Prior to her stint hosting Pump It Up!, Barnes was part of the Hip-Hop duo Body & Soul, which appeared alongside the West Coast Rap All-Stars on the 1990 posse cut, “We’re All in the Same Gang.”