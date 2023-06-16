Deion Sanders Facing Possible Foot Amputation

Deion Sanders is facing the harsh reality of possibly losing his left foot via amputation.

The Colorado Buffaloes coach, 55, shared a clip from The Pregame Show to Instagram Wednesday, where he’s seen speaking with Dr. Ken Hunt (orthopedic surgeon), Dr. Donald Jacobs (vascular surgeon) and Dr. Max Wohlauer (vascular surgeon) about pain and numbness in his left foot. He previously amputated two toes due to blood clots, and was ready to remedy the situation quickly in an effort to focus on the upcoming season.

“I don’t have feeling in the bottom of my foot at all,” Sanders explained. “I just want to know what we could do because I want to do it this summer. When we get rolling, I’m not gonna have time to do it.”

His commitment is clear, as foot issues often led Sanders to use a scooter on the sidelines while coaching at Jackson State University.

As one of the doctors informs him that rest will be key to his foot health, Sanders asserted that he knows he won’t be able to do so once it’s time to hit the field, leading them to get a bit more blunt about the risks involved.

“You just have to understand what the risks are. Things can cascade,” one of the medical professionals confirmed. “He could lose the foot. It’s a risk.”

The NFL Hall-Of-Famer captioned the clip with a motivational message urging followers to push through their most difficult moments and not to judge others.

“As you know I’ve faced some medical challenges with my foot but I’ve never said “WHY ME” – I keep moving forward, progressing,” he began. “See you never know what a person may be going through while I sit in your seat of judgement but you can trust and believe that we are all going through something – just keep the faith and know that if He brought you to it, He will bring you through it . . I’m CoachPrime and I’m built for this. #Coach Prime.”

It is unclear if Sanders will commit to surgery.