Gospel Artist Deitrick Haddon Defends Clip Of Wife Twerking For Him On His 50th Birthday

Deitrick Haddon, a married Christian artist and pastor, was recently met with criticism after a clip of himself and his wife, Dominique Mctyer, dancing together on his 50th birthday went viral, with some of his more conservative followers taking issue with his partner throwing it back on her man.

Haddon has since taken to social media to address the backlash, reminding his critics that it’s possible to agree to disagree, even within the church.

“The next level for the church is to learn to disagree without disrespect,” Haddon began on a post pinned to the top of his Instagram page Wednesday. “Some approve with me dancing in public with my wife, and others don’t and that’s ok. In the words of the Stylistics, ‘People make the world go ’round.'”

He went on, “It would be so dope if we could celebrate our differences instead of demonizing everyone that doesn’t think like you. I still love ya, and there’s nothing you can do about it!”

Even while imploring followers to be more understanding of differing opinions, many felt the need to state their discomfort with the clip.

“If I got delivered from worldliness, drinking, cussing and all manner of carnality…why would I want to return back to that filth? The lines are too blurred, the standards are too low and the cost is too high. I really had a problem with this,” wrote one critic within Haddon’s comment section.

Another added, “Living in these last and evil days, I now understand why and how Satan was able to fool 1/3 of the angels in heaven, he deceived the very elected, GODs chosen, the ones he created and YET there is nothing new under the sun! The devil is still deceiving and we falling right into his trap while GOD is waiting for us to get it right before he returns! My heart aches for this generation!”

Haddon did, however, also find support among his followers, with one sharing, “It’s sad…that people think because you’re saved… you can’t enjoy moments in your life…It’s very obvious that you and your wife…love each other…like each other and enjoy each other…in private and in public…people need to catch up.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 28: Singer Deitrick Haddon (R) and wife Dominique L. Haddon attends the 2015 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

Another supporter offered, “I don’t anything wrong with you dancing with YOUR WIFE!!! People need to stay out of married folks business!!! May GOD continue to bless your union.”

One more supporter offered the singer a bit of advice as well, writing, “Tell them to shut the faith up!!!! Or do I need to say the real deal???”