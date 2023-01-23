Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Cleared Of Felony Gun Charge

Demetrius Flenory Jr. attends the STARZ Presentation of BMF Season 2, an Atlanta Special Advance Screening on December 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory has been cleared on federal gun charges after being arrested at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in December 2022.

According to TMZ, the firearm and the carry-on bag in which it was discovered, belonged to the 22-year-old actor’s security guard, although he loaded the item onto the security scanner.

Flenory’s attorney Bradford Cohen explained to the tabloid that he had presented evidence to Broward County prosecutors, proving his client’s innocence. Cohen explained that the actor and his security had similar luggage, but provided the purchase receipt, gun case, and permit for the firearm, all in the bodyguard’s name.

Curtis “ 50 Cent ” Jackson and Demetrius Flenory Jr. attend the red carpet premiere of Starz “ BMF ” Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 05, 2023 in Hollywood, California. JC Olivera/Getty Images

TMZ confirmed with the Broward County State Attorney’s Office its decision to not charge the Detroit native with a misdemeanor “because of the facts and evidence available in the case and the statements made by [Lil Meech] and his employee.”

“Happy to announce his charges have been declined by the State Atty Office, upon investigating the facts surrounding his original arrest. A pleasure to represent a young man that is such a talented actor and entertainer,” wrote Cohen on Instagram.

Lil Meech currently stars in the second season of BMF, the crime drama pioneered by 50 Cent that explores the infamous story of his notorious father, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, and uncle Terry “Southwest T” Flenory.

“Thank you to the State Attorneys Office for their professionalism and looking at the facts and circumstances surrounding the legal issues,” Cohen added.

50 Cent also shared the news on Instagram. In his own upload he wrote “ok that’s out the way, now let’s go!”

“Your loyalty is unmatched. I love you and i thank u for everything” read a comment on the post left by Lil Meech in response.

BMF has been renewed for a third season as the second installment continues to gain viewers and social media traction.

“Following such a strong debut with season two, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules. We can’t wait to see what our extraordinary producers and cast deliver next,” expressed Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ in a statement.

Watch a trailer for BMF season two below.