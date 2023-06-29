Dennis Rodman Addresses Criticism Of Skirt Worn At Pride Parade

Former NBA player Dennis Rodman coaches during the NFL Pro Bowl Weekend Celebrity All-Star Game 2023 benefiting the charity D Up On Cancer at the Cox Pavilion on February 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dennis Rodman prides himself on being eclectic and believes it should not come as a shock to anyone. The 62-year-old addressed those who criticized him for wearing a skirt to a pride parade this past weekend.

The five-time NBA Champion celebrated Pride Month at Houston’s 45th annual parade on Saturday (June 24). Photos and videos show him sporting a plaid green pleated miniskirt, which bothered some of his followers. “Instant respect loss and unfollow,” one user wrote.

The retired hooper took to his Instagram story to set the record straight, writing, “Do your research guys #beenhim.” The post included photos of him wearing several non-conventional outfits, one of which was the wedding dress he wore in 1996 to marry himself as a promotional effort for his memoir Bad As I Wanna Be.

Dennis Rodman has long been known as an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. In 2019, he told Business Insider that he was happy with the evolution of gay athletes in professional sports. He sought to blaze that trail when he appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated wearing drag in 1995.

“They didn’t know the fact that when [they] shot that cover for Sports Illustrated that that was the best-selling Sports Illustrated ever,” the two-time All-Star told Business Insider. “And then the gay community started to reach out to me and said, ‘Wow, we never knew that our community can be represented like that in sports.’ And people didn’t know at the time that I was doing that.”