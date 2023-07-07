Dennis Rodman Tattoos Girlfriend’s Face…On His Face

Dennis Rodman isn’t afraid to show how much he loves his girlfriend, as the 62-year-old recently got a tattoo of her face on his own.

Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Van Johnson shared an Instagram video on Thursday evening (July 6), which showed the retired hooper’s new ink. The process seemed painful, as the LGBTQ+ advocate can be heard saying he needs to have a smoke and a drink following the tattoo session. His girlfriend appears in the video as well, and expresses excitement at the fact that her face is now plastered onto his.

Johnson casually reflected on the moment, writing “So I ain’t do too much today, cooled out at my townhome tattooed a living legends face of his woman on his face, that’s about it…. What y’all do?”

Rodman is no stranger to unique exhibitions, as the former Chicago Bulls star joined a Pride parade in Houston back in June and wore a skirt. While several internet users had negative comments about this, the five-time NBA Champion reminded them that this is nothing new for him.

The former baller took to his Instagram story days after the parade and wrote “Do your research guys #beenhim.” The story post included photos of him wearing several unique outfits, one of which was the famous wedding dress he wore in 1996. The NBA legend wore the dress as a promotion for his memoir Bad As I Wanna Be. He also wore drag on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1995.

“The Worm” has always advocated for LGBTQ+ rights and told Business Insider in 2019 that he was happy with the presence of gay athletes in professional sports.