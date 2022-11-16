Denzel Curry Blasts The Grammy’s Picks For Best Rap Album

Rapper Denzel Curry performs at the Gobi Tent during day 1 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Denzel Curry has choice words for the Recording Academy. On Tuesday (Nov. 15) Curry headed to Twitter to voice his frustrations being snubbed by the Grammy’s Best Rap Album nominations, referring to the process as the “scammy nominations.”

Following the reveal that Jack Harlow, DJ Khaled, Future, Kendrick Lamar, and Pusha T were the 2022 Best Rap album noms, the “Walkin” rapper expressed that he “tied with one of the albums that were nominated” and claimed he still got robbed of a coveted gold trophy.

However, before beginning his series of tweets aimed at the Academy and “half-ass sh*t,” he gave his flowers to the artists he deemed worthy of their nominations.

“Glo Rilla Deserves it,” the Melt My Eyez See Your Future artist declared. “But For The Rap Album Category, I can literally Name you ten other albums that were actually good congrats to Kdot and [Pusha T] but all that other sh*t come on, bruh.”

“All my homies that came out with Top Notch solid albums this Year Got Robbed. They don’t care about the culture. They only care about building the majors. Ni**as worked they ass off and y’all give an award to half-ass sh*t.”

Denzel then named eight albums he felt deserved more recognition and named artists who should’ve been nominated. He showed love to Redveil, Joey Bada$$, JID, Key Glock, Freddie Gibbs, Kenny Mason, Earl Sweatshirt, Saba, and more.

This shit bout money at the end of the day so if that’s what it comes down to I’m going get my bread up — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 15, 2022

My Album literally tied with one of the albums that was nominated for a Grammy and I still got robbed



All my homies that came out with Top Notch solid albums this Year Got Robbed — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 15, 2022

2000

TFS

LEARN TO SWIM

MELT MY EYEZ

LUV LETTER

SICK



There’s more too — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 15, 2022

Smino should be nominated

JID should be nominated

Joey Bada$$ should be nominated

Redveil should be nominated

Freddie Gibbs should be nominated

Kenny Mason should be nominated



But I guess niggas ain’t mainstream enough right? — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 15, 2022

Fans can see who goes home with the Best Rap Album award when the 65th GRAMMY Awards returns to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. The broadcast will be live on CBS and streaming on-demand on Paramount+ at 8 PM EST/5 PM PT.