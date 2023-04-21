Desiigner Checks Into Mental Facility After Exposing Himself On Plane

Desiigner attends the Def Jam's Pre-GRAMMY Celebration Presented by Patron Tequila with Parajumpers, Puma, Saucey and Heineken at the Garage on January 26, 2018 in New York City.

Desiigner checked himself into a mental facility after he exposed himself aboard an international flight.

According to TMZ, the former G.O.O.D Music artist was en route to the United States from Thailand when the incident happened, resulting in the plane attendant alerting the authorities.

Once the rapper touched down in Minneapolis, he was approached by law enforcement. He was then taken in for questioning and was ultimately released from detainment.

Sources close to the musician told the outlet that his erratic behavior began after he was prescribed unspecified medication. The undisclosed source believes the pharmaceuticals caused a “chemical imbalance” within Desiigner, resulting in the public indecency.

The entertainer, née Sidney Royel Selby II, spoke about the plane incident on Thursday (April 20). Taking to his Instagram, Selby explained what he’d been mentally going through.

“For the past few months I have not been ok,” he began. “And I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on. While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted in to a hospital, I was not thinking clearly.”

“They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all of my shows and my obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If [you’re] not feeling like yourself, please get help.”