Desiigner Updates Fans On Mental Health After Checking Into Facility

For Desiigner’s 26th birthday, he is gifting fans with an update on his mental health and new music.

“I turned 26 today and i want to thank ya’ll for holding me down,” wrote the Brooklyn rapper via Instagram Wednesday. “I admitted myself into a facility last week to focus on my mental health. But before that i had planned to release TIIMMY TURNER 2 this week as a surprise to my fans. I recorded this joint a while ago and it reflects on where i’ve been mentally over the past year.”

Despite being unable to give the record the promotion it deserves, he hopes this will hold fans over until he fully returns to the scene.

Desiigner continued, “Sorry i can’t promote it the way i like to cause i’m off the grid, but i just want to give you some new music while i take time away to become a better me. I’m going through a tough time right now but i won’t let my struggles define who i am. I will come back stronger and make more music that connects with all of you on a deeper level.”

While en route to Thailand, the “Panda” rapper exposed himself and masturbated on the flight. It wasn’t long before he checked himself into a mental health facility, as revealed earlier this month.

“For the past few months I have not been ok, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on […] I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all of my shows and my obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If [you’re] not feeling like yourself, please get help.”