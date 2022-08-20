Watch Desus Make Solo Debut As ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Guest Host

Desus Nice made his solo debut hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday (Aug. 15). During his guest appearance, the former Desus & Mero star joked about COVID-19, President Biden, and, of course, New York City.

“It’s good to see Biden is bouncing back from COVID,” he began. “Because according to new guidelines from the CDC — we no longer have to quarantine anymore if we’ve been exposed to the virus. That’s right. We’re moving from the ‘pandemic’ phase to the ‘f**k it’ phase.”

Desus then jumped into his signature bag, dishing out comedic sayings about the New York experience.

“I’m actually kinda mad about this because the CDC just took away our best excuse to get out of work,” Nice joked. “Hey a guy coughed on me on the L train, and I gotta take the rest of the month off — out of an abundance of caution.”

shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come…. https://t.co/bKKezHz5qS — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 18, 2022

His Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance arrives in the aftermath of the Desus & Mero show coming to an end in July 2022. The news was revealed on social media by the series’ official Twitter account after rumors suspected there to be tension between the co-hosts.

In early August, Mero stopped by Basic! podcast and revealed that the two cohosts wanted to terminate their hit Showtime series a year before the official announcement.

“Desus and I had discussed pursuing separate interests over a year before the show came to an end, and that conversation solidified us in signing overall agreements that recognized our intent to operate independent of one another,” Mero disclosed.

“As far back as June of last year, we were both pitching or looking to join existing projects as individuals. It’s not like I’m breaking up with my girlfriend on the phone. It was a strategy and one that we all agreed on.”

Watch Desus’ solo late-night tv debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! above.