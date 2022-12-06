Former Laker Devean George Denies Shaquille O’Neal Took A Poop In His Shoe

Shaquille O'Neal (R) and Devean George of the Los Angeles Lakers react after scoring a point against the Detroit Pistons during the first half of game one of the NBA Finals, 06 June 2004 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Former Lakers all-star Devean George is setting the record straight about Shaquille O’Neal. TMZ Sports caught up with the 45-year-old to clarify if rumors were true that his fellow NBA retiree once defecated in his shoes as a prank.

“Hell no, that’s a lie, that’s cap and I know T-Lue started that or someone said T-Lue said that,” George told the outlet. “That never happened. I think he did that to someone in Orlando. I don’t remember the dude’s name, but he did that in Orlando. But he never took a sh*t in my shoes … he did some pranks but he never sh*tted in nobody shoes or mine.”

Had Shaq ever thought to place his feces in his former teammate’s shoes, George jokingly predicted, “Yeah, we’d have to fight. I’d just get beat up. You know? If he sh*tted in my shoes, then it is what it is.”

“If somebody sh*t in my shoes, you just gonna have to whoop my ass,” he said.

Fellow ex-Laker Tyronn Lue joined Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles’ Knuckleheads podcast back in June and claimed that the prank happened in the early 2000’s. He played alongside George and O’Neal on the Los Angeles team at the time.

About 26 minutes into his interview, Lue told the co-hosts the origin of the prank.

“So one day Devean George was supposed to get the donuts but he didn’t do it, so Shaq said, ‘Alright, Im’a get you,'” he said. “We getting ready for a game, so Devean George, I think, went and worked out on the court… Shaq goes in the bathroom, takes his shoe in there and he sh*ts in his shoe.”

According to Lue, George put the shoe on and was in for a surprise. He also mentioned the 50-year-old pranking another teammate with feces inside of a magazine. George however, has denied that the prank happened to him.

Attributing Shaq’s early “jock” behavior to him being a vet on the Lakers amongst some rookies, George told TMZ, “He always hid stuff, took stuff — pranks … made us do his errands. Shaq was Shaq but in all, he was a great teammate. He’s a good guy. I love him.”

Listen to Devean George deny Shaquille O’Neal taking a crap in his shoe above and T-Lue detailing the 22-year-old prank below.