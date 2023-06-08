DeVon Franklin Talks Life Post-Meagan Good And Her New Relationship With Jonathan Majors

It’s been about a year since DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good divorced amicably after nine years of marriage. The film producer is now speaking candidly about his ex-wife’s new relationship with Jonathan Majors and his healing journey.

During his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Franklin was asked if he was bothered by the reports of Good and Majors’ alleged romance. “Upset me? No,” he responded. “She’s happy. That’s a blessing […] So no, there’s no hate. There are feelings, and … I’ll leave it at that.”

When speaking about the divorce overall, the 45-year-old explained, “I’m doing much better […] I mean, there are nights [where] I’m crying myself to sleep. You know, there are moments when I’ve been angry, but I’ve allowed myself to feel whatever I felt in order to heal because in my experience, when I’m not facing what I’m feeling, then I’m trying to find something else to help me get through the pain.”

In a separate instance, Franklin spoke with Tamron Hall (below) to reveal the advice he gave himself to guide him through his restorative journey.

“Well, first and foremost, the advice was ‘Devon, I love you. And I’m here for you.’ Right? Like that’s where it started,” he began.

“So often, you know, especially when you’re in the public and do the work that I do, there’s a temptation to want to be there for everybody else and not be there for myself […] And I really tried not to worry about anybody else but just focus on the healing process, right, and committing to that because no matter what, that pain is a teacher. So instead of me trying to push through it, I really had to sit in that pain and say ‘okay well how did I get here?’ Feeling what I feel and not judging it. Because we don’t like pain, we’re always trying to feel good. So and that’s cool, but so often what happens is, if we don’t feel then we don’t reveal.”

In spite of the divorce, Franklin doesn’t regret how open he was about his marriage to the Harlem actress. “…Those moments that we shared in the present were honest and true moments and this moment is an honest and true moment, so I tend not to live in regret.”

Rumors about Good and Majors dating began to swirl in late May, but neither party has confirmed the validity of the allegation. The Creed III star is already under public scrutiny over reports of a domestic dispute involving his ex-girlfriend.