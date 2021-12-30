Big Boi, Polo G, French Montana, And More To Perform At ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

The 50th-anniversary celebration of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (NYRE) is set to air live tomorrow (Dec. 31) with a handful of performers and co-hosts across the country. The annual event will take place in Times Square in New York, along with stages in Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Puerto Rico.

Executive producer Ryan Seacrest will serve as the host for the 17th time. He will be joined by co-hosts Liza Koshy in Times Square, Billy Porter from NOLA, and Roselyn Sanchez leading the festivities in Puerto Rico, the inaugural destination for the show’s first Spanish-language countdown. In L.A., five-time NYRE co-host and multi-platinum selling artist, Ciara, and Club Quarantine’s D-Nice will take over.

POWERBALL correspondent Jessie James Decker will announce the “POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year” live from New York just after midnight.

D-Nice attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In the Big Apple, reggaeton artist KAROL G will kick off the festivities with a performance of her fan-favorite records. She will be followed by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and award-winning rock legends Journey who is slated to perform a special collection of notable and celebrated hits.

Queens rapper and 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee LL Cool J was set to headline the event; however, on Wednesday (Dec. 29) it was announced that he will no longer take the stage after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE,” LL Cool J said in a statement. “We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!“

R&B singer Chlöe was also scheduled to perform on the New York stage but has now canceled her appearance.

The Los Angeles performance line-up includes Indie pop group AJR and duo Daisy The Great, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi with singer Sleepy Brown, Don Omar with Nio Garcia, French Montana, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis with singer Windser, Måneskin, Mae Muller with Polo G, Masked Wolf, OneRepublic, and Walker Hayes.

Daddy Yankee performs on stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina at American Airlines Arena on Nov. 2, 2019, in Miami. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Daddy Yankee will take the stage in Puerto Rico in his hometown. In New Orleans co-host Billy Porter is also doubling as a performer and is set to deliver his new single and a sneak peek of unreleased music on the riverboat Louis Armstrong on the Mississippi River from the historic French Quarter.

Audiences can enjoy Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC.com, as well as the television channel ABC. The annual special is the No. 1 New Year’s Eve programming special each year, with last year’s event drawing more than 18 million total viewers. Showtime starts live on Friday (Dec. 31) at 8 p.m. EST/PST on ABC.