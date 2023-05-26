Diddy Drops New Single “Act Bad” With City Girls, Fabolous

Diddy has returned with his latest track, “Act Bad,” featuring the City Girls and Fabolous. On Thursday (May 25), the artist, also known as Love, took to Instagram to announce the offering, detailing it as “song of the summer.”

“TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT!! TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT!! I’m dropping the song of the Summer!!!” the mogul typed. “#ACTBAD feat. @CityGirls and my brother @MyFabolousLife!!! Big Love to the original Mr. Act Bads @charliecee @purpdeleon_@tonyclasss!!! Let’s GO!!!”

In a follow-up post, the Bad Boy founder posted footage from the track’s forthcoming music video. Some of the visuals feature the City Girls twerking, Diddy seemingly dancing naked, and Fabolous rapping into the camera.

“ACT F**KIN’ BAD!! #ACTBAD WORLD PREMIERE TOMORROW AT NOON!!!” the IG caption read. “DIDDY FEAT. @CITYGIRLS@MYFABOLOUSLIFE!! IT’S GOING TO BE [AN] ACT BAD SUMMER!! @DELEONTEQUILA LET’S GO!!!”

The track itself clocks in at a little over three minutes, with the song’s title used in a chant-like nature by the quartet of artists. City Girls JT and Yung Miami deliver a standout verse, declaring it’s “a City Girl summer.”

“He wanna sponsor my airpad/Tevlon, flat bed, Tom Ford, black tags/Walkin’ out Chanel with a black bag,” the Floridians spit. “Yes, body bag, listen up, scallywags/I’m a give y’all act bad advice/When a broke h*e’s hot, that’s bad advice/And these ni**as ain’t sh*t, act bad for life/They treat a good girl wrong, and a bad one nice/So act bad/Never hustle backwards/Bi**hes can’t ball like me, they need practice.”

Along with music, Diddy has been making moves for his business portfolio with the announcement of Diddy Direct. The official press release details the “direct-to-consumer” platform as a means to “help retailers and consumers conveniently find, inquire, and purchase any of the bestselling spirits under his Combs Spirits portfolio.”

“[Diddy Direct’s] easy-to-use interface includes location and product-based search functionality and an interactive national map to geo-locate local businesses and distributors,” the release continued. “After confirming age, the site’s easy navigation empowers users to quickly find their desired product along with where and how to find it anywhere in the country.”

Listen to the new track above.