Diddy Has Challenged Jermaine Dupri To An All-Hits Battle

Sean "P Diddy" Combs performs during Escape To Total Rewards at Gotham Hall on March 1, 2012 in New York City.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is ready to battle Jermaine Dupri, but it won’t be a Verzuz. During his Instagram Live discussing the state of R&B, Dupri and music producer Bryan-Michael Cox hopped in the video chat.

As the trio talked about the importance of finding the next “Diddys,” Combs decided to challenge Dupri to a live battle, a potential hit-for-hit event in Atlanta.

“JD, if you want that smoke, you can get that smoke anytime,” he confidently said to Dupri. “Since we ain’t f**king around with Verzuz no more because they’re [Triller] f**king around with our boys,” Diddy expressed. We don’t need to be going against each other.”

“Let’s come together and do that Bad Boy & So So Def in Atlanta. It ain’t no Verzuz, it’s just hit for hit.”

And the Bad Boy head honcho isn’t freezing Verzuz out for no reason. Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are currently suing Triller, owners of the music platform, for $28 million for missed payments.

The legendary producers also seek an additional $95,000 in interest, attorneys’ fees, and other costs.

Diddy’s sentiment regarding Verzuz echoes Styles P‘s comments made about the music platform on Thursday (Aug. 18).

“Hip-Hop people shouldn’t f**k with it if Swizz and Tim ain’t involved,” the emcee declared. “I sure wouldn’t. I wouldn’t watch it at all.”

Watch Diddy’s full Instagram Live discussion below.