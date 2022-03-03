Diddy Is The Reason Da Band’s Freddy P “Hates F*ckin’ Life”

The participants of the hit MTV reality show Making the Band are continuing to air their grievances, as Freddy P, a former member of Da Band, claims Sean “Diddy” Combs is the reason why he “hates life.”

Following Day26 member and Making the Band alum Willie Taylor’s comments concerning the negative effects the show had on his career, Freddy P has spoken out about the reality competition show and his former CEO, Diddy, and how both impacted his own life, for the worst.

“God knows if I was @diddy I would’ve done WAY MORE FOR THESE KIDS,” wrote the Florida native on Instagram. “Any real ninja would’ve.. You start out JUST CHASING A DREAM. Then it QUICKLY GET SNATCHED AWAY.. Made me NEVER WANT TO RAP. God gone have the last laugh. My talent was given to me to touch hearts and homes an it was silenced. You silenced Gods plan. Everyone who ever took part will depart horribly from [planet Earth emoji].”

Freddy P then added to his initial comments in a follow-up clip, in which the rapper revealed he even thought of ending his life as a result of his experience working with Diddy.

“People don’t understand what I’ve been through. This year alone I’ve contemplated suicide two or three times,” he added. “I done pictured my brother walking in, finding me dead. I cry thinking about leaving my son, because it just gets tired of life. It’s like, no matter what you try to do, you just gotta keep battling. N*ggas got they foot on your neck, n*ggas wanna see you fall.” He continued, saying, “It’s these n*ggas like Puffy, he my main motherf*ckin’ reason why I really hate f*ckin’ life, dog. People don’t even understand.”

Da Band, which was formed during the second season of Making the Band, released one studio album, Too Hot for TV, on Bad Boy Records in 2003. The record debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold by the RIAA. The group was dissolved during the third season of Making the Band, with Diddy keeping group members Ness, Babs, and Chopper “Young City” on Bad Boy. All of those artists would ultimately leave Bad Boy prior to releasing another album on the label.