Diddy Throws Twin Daughters Sweet 16 Birthday Bash, Gifts Them With New Range Rovers

Diddy celebrated his twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs’ birthday with a Sweet 16 bash for the ages. On Monday (Dec. 19), the 53-year-old mogul posted a series of photos of his daughters taken at the party, during which the teenagers showed off a series of chic looks while ringing in their new year of life.

“Happy 16th birthday to my beautiful daughters Jessie and D’lila!!! I’m so proud of the intelligent and ambitious young ladies you’re becoming,” Diddy wrote in the post’s caption before acknowledging the girls’ late mother and his former life partner, Kim Porter. “I know your mother is proud and smiling down on you. I LOVE YOU! I LOVE YOU!! I LOVE YOU!! May God continue to bless and protect you both!!”

In the first of multiple clips posted on the Bad Boy Records founder’s Instagram Story, Jessie James and D’lila Star are seen arriving at the celebration wearing shimmering jumpsuits and sunglasses. The pair struck poses and danced to the music while greeting the attendees, which included family, friends, and a bevy of photographers to capture the moment.

“Hey guys, thank you for coming,” one of the twins said from the DJ booth while addressing the party-goers in another post. “We’re so excited and just have fun.”

Videos of other attendees dancing in crowds are included, as well as footage of Combs’ sons King Combs performing onstage while stepson Quincy Combs hypes up the performance alongside him.

Jessie Combs and D’Lila Combs attend the Ladylike Women Of Excellence Awards x Fashion Show at The Beverly Hilton on June 04, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Ladylike Foundation

At one point during the evening, attendees are seen lined up outside as Jessie James and D’Lila Star discover a pair of Range Rovers, one white and one black, parked outside of the venue. The gifts, which came wrapped with a giant red bow, prompted the twins to shriek while hugging each other in excitement. Diddy’s story also included a clip of the twins entering their new vehicles for the first time, capping off what appeared to be an eventful night that marked a milestone in lives of Hip-Hop royalty.

Jessie James and D’Lila Star also expressed their gratitude for everyone who showed up at the party, most notably Diddy, who they thanked for throwing them a celebration to remember. “OUR SWEET SIXTEEN Pt.2: We had some much fun last night,” the twins wrote on their joint Instagram account. “Thank you to everyone who came out. Thank youuuu @diddy for everything we had the best time ever. Love you,” the twins wrote on their joint Instagram.

In addition to Jessie James and D’Lila Star, Diddy posted his son Christian “King” Combs with the twins’ mother Kim Porter, who passed away from lobar pneumonia in 2018.

The rap legend, who recently celebrated the birth of his newborn daughter Love Sean Combs, has paid tribute to Porter on multiple occasions throughout the past year. In November, Diddy shared memories of Porter on the fourth anniversary of her death, describing her as “the coolest, most graceful, most ghetto, most beautiful, most elegant, but most importantly, most loving person that I ever met.”