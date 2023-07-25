Diddy-Dirty Money’s Kalenna Reveals What Happened To Their Second Album

Diddy-Dirty Money’s Kalenna Harper has revealed why the group didn’t deliver a sophomore album. During an interview with DJ Kash for AMP’s The Come Up, Kash asked the vocalist about the group’s follow-up to Last Train to Paris. The DJ wanted to know what derailed the group’s momentum and led to their eventual disbandment.

The singer-songwriter detailed that Diddy’s business ventures, specifically CIRÔC, became the Bad Boy founder’s main priority, with everything else taking a backseat.

“Okay, so it was never another album because CIRÔC was his next album,” she revealed candidly. “He’s like, ‘Do I keep dealing with these two baldhead bi**hes, or do I jump on this CIRÔC that ain’t gon talk back? [It] ain’t arguing.’ Listen, Dirty Money started to become something that he didn’t think was going to happen. Dawn, she’s exceptional at what she does—he didn’t think two Leo women was going to come in and body that sh*t like we did.”

Dawn Richard spoke about the group in 2012 during an interview with Billboard right after their disbandment. Richard opened up about the group fading out, echoing Kalenna’s perspective that Diddy wanted to try other ventures.

“It died out. I think Puff was tired. He had so many different things going on. I think he wanted to produce and act a little bit more. Sometimes you don’t have a choice. If we would have wanted to continue, and he couldn’t do it, then there’d be no sense in it. It’s his project so you just have to take it,” she said.

Diddy-Dirty Money released their debut project, Last Train to Paris, in December 2010 to critical acclaim. The album featured guest appearances from Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Drake, Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj, T.I., Wiz Khalifa, Swizz Beatz, Rick Ross, Usher, Sevyn Streeter, Bilal, The Notorious B.I.G., Grace Jones, and more.

LTTP was promoted with several singles, including “Angels,” “Coming Home,” “Hello Good Morning,” “A** On The Floor,” and “Loving You No More.” The LP sold 101,000 in its first week, and peaked at no.7 on the Billboard 200 chart and no.3 on Billboard’s U.S.Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.