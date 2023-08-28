Diddy Donates $2 Million To ‘Earn Your Leisure’ And Jackson State University Football Team

Diddy made a huge investment into the future of Black people this weekend. The 53-year-old mogul donated $2 million total to Earn Your Leisure and Jackson State University.

The Bad Boy founder was present at Invest Fest in Atlanta on Saturday (Aug. 26) and also served as the keynote speaker. Brother Love praised EYL founders Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for their work on REVOLT’s Assets Over Liabilities, saying it was “one of the most disruptive platforms in the fight for economic empowerment and equality” and they are “making financial literacy cool for our community.”

Puff Daddy supplemented his praise by opening an investment fund for Earn Your Leisure and dropping a $1 million check into it. “I’m excited to see how much people learn by watching the strategies be put to use in real time,” he said. The partnership details that any profits from the investment fund will be doled out to Diddy’s three Capital Preparatory Schools located in New York and Connecticut.

This wasn’t the end of Diddy’s generosity over the weekend. He followed up on a promise made at the 2022 BET Awards — where he was recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award — by donating $1 million to Jackson State University’s football team. “It’s important that we all do our part to protect and preserve their legacy,” he said. “This contribution to Jackson State isn’t just about making a financial donation; it’s about giving back to a part of our culture that has changed countless lives and assuring HBCUs receive the support they deserve.”

“Investing in our students’ higher education experience is the key to transforming their lives, and this is why the generous philanthropy of Sean Combs is so important,” acting JSU President Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony said. “These funds will significantly benefit our student-athletes and encourage them to strive for excellence in all walks of life. We could not be more appreciative of his giving spirit.” Diddy said that this will be the first of multiple donations to take place over the next several years.

The father of seven’s giving mood isn’t just limited to Earn Your Leisure and Jackson State University either. He announced last Tuesday (Aug. 22) that his long-awaited R&B album, The Love Album: Off The Grid, will finally arrive on Sept. 15. The announcement came via a trailer that included snippets of records featuring Mary J. Blige, Justin Bieber, Babyface, Teyana Taylor, The Weeknd, and more. Check out the trailer below.