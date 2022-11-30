Diddy Claims ‘Drink Champs’ Pioneered Hip-Hop Podcasts

Rapper Sean "P. Diddy" Combs performs onstage during Power 105.1's "Powerhouse 2005: Operation Takeover" at the Continental Airlines Arena on October 27, 2005 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Diddy praised Drink Champs for being pioneers in the Hip-Hop podcast arena, but the claim has ruffled a few feathers. On Sunday (Nov. 28), the Bad Boys founder threw a party commemorating N.O.R.E and DJ EFN’s recent win for Best Hip-Hop Platform at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

During his toast, the “Gotta Move On” showman showed love to his Revolt TV talk show, crowning them responsible for “creating a whole industry.“

“They really created a whole industry for a lot of people that come from where we’ve come from to get seven-figure deals,” he declared on the mic confidently. “And it would not be that way if it wasn’t for these two guys. So congratulations, and when y’all see them, say thank you. Be gracious.”

As the video spread across the internet, Sean Combs’ love for N.O.R.E and DJ EFN’s platform received some pushback. Notable Hip-Hop podcaster Brian B. Dot Miller, co-host of the Rap Radar Podcast and Flagrant 2 Podcast co-host Kazeem Famuyide responded in the video’s comment section, alerting Diddy there were others before Drink Champs.

“Juan Ep, RIP Combat Jack,” “B.Dot” Miller typed, giving flowers to Cipha Sounds and Peter Rosenberg’s long-running Juan Epstein podcast and the late Reggie “Combat Jack” Ossé who hosted the iconic Combat Jack Show and passed away in 2017.

“Love for NORE and EFN ,” Kazeem began his comment. “But never count out the contributions or Combat Jack, Juan Ep, and [Taxstone].” Taxstone released his podcast, Tax Season, in 2015, launching on Combat Jack’s Loud Speakers network.

Another person commented on Diddy’s remarks, showing love for Joe Budden’s podcast, The Joe Budden Podcast, formerly known as I’ll Name This Podcast Later.

“I’m sorry, but N.O.R.E ain’t paved the way for SH*T,” the passionate commentator expressed. “Joe Budden is the one who made podcasts popular. S/O to Combat Jack (RIP), he set it off, but it was JOE BUDDEN in this recent era that made damn near everyone wanna pod. Foh Diddy.”

Elsewhere, Diddy and his son King Combs simultaneously snagged No.1 songs on the charts last week.

King Combs nabbed his first No. 1 hit with “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, sitting atop Mediabase’s Urban Radio chart while Diddy’s single featuring Bryson Tiller, “Gotta Move On,” made its way to the top spot on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, marking the first time the Bad Boy family simultaneously appeared in the top 10 of a chart at the same time.

“Locking in my first #1 record is crazy,” King Combs said in a released statement. “A lot of blood, sweat, and tears went into getting this record to where it is, we’re finally here, and we can’t stop now!”