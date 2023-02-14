Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Says The Notorious B.I.G‘s Murder Wasn’t A Drive-By

Diddy’s former bodyguard, a man named Gene Deal, claims that The Notorious B.I.G wasn’t killed in a drive-by shooting. Deal paid a visit to the Art of Dialogue show on Monday (Feb. 13), where he challenged the belief that Biggie met his demise from a drive-by and asserted that the car was awaiting the emcee “all night.” Throughout the interview, the bodyguard vents his frustrations with the “lies” he says are being portrayed in documentaries and interviews.

“It just hurts because they lie too much,” he said. “A lot of that sh*t be lies the way they put it together, ’cause they listening to these white boys who wasn’t even there. I don’t want to make this racial, but they take these white boys who wasn’t even there and want to use the stories that they want to tell, which is not the truth! Wasn’t no drive-by; the car was standing there at the corner. The stories they tell is not truthful. And now people are sitting here believing.”

Deal added, “Every Biggie movie that you see, they say it’s a drive-by. When the witness tells you the car was stood right there at the corner — the car was probably there all night.”

NEW YORK – AUGUST 3: Rappers The Notorious B.I.G. aka Biggie Smalls (Christoper Wallace) and Puff Daddy (Sean Combs) take in Dr. Dre’s performance at the second Source Awards at the Palladium on August 3, 1995 in New York, New York (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Deal recalled the details of the March 1997 night when bullets struck Biggie and he was required to come to his aid. He described pulling the legendary emcee from his Suburban as the young 25-year-old died in his arms. The former bodyguard fought tears as he remembered the spring night when the Bad Boy Records chart breakers attended that Soul Train Awards Show after party, claiming that B.I.G.’s death still “haunts” him.

“I saw this kid lose his life — this kid died while I was pulling him out of the car. I wouldn’t put nobody in my shoes ’cause I don’t feel like they could handle it,” he continued. “If I didn’t have God in my life, if I didn’t have people praying for me, I don’t know if I could have handled it. Before we left Andre Harrell’s house, Puff told me I didn’t have to go. Now, I went because I knew that somebody was going to die that night, somebody was going to get shot. I did everything in my power to stop it from being Puff, and it wasn’t Puff.”

He continued: “The people that was bodyguarding Big didn’t do everything in their power to stop it from being Big — and that hurts me, even though it wasn’t my principle. Every time you hear his music, every time you see one of these murals on the wall, now they got statues… it’s gon’ hurt until God takes me away from here.”

