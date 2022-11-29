Diddy Shows Off British Accent After Giggs Teaches Him U.K. Slang

Diddy recently displayed that his limitless range extends beyond music when he showed off his newly-learned U.K. slang. The 53-year-old linked up with Giggs to receive a proper lesson this past week.

“If something’s handled, I would say ‘Nah, that’s patterned, still,’” the Londoner told Brother Love in an IG Story shared on Sunday (Nov. 27). The 39-year-old provided another example, saying if asked “Have you arranged the door, or for us to go in,” the proper reply is “Nah that’s patterned.” Puff proceeded to repeat the phrase back to his teacher and show that he’s a quick learner.

Aside from being a linguistics expert, Giggs dropped off some new music this month in the form of “Dog Mout” featuring Teejay. It was a quick follow-up to “Time,” which the foreign rapper shared at the end of October. A few weeks before that, Giggs appeared on the six-track EP Juggin which also featured Rimzee, Tiggs Da Author, and Born Trappy.

As for Diddy, he is still riding off the momentum of his summer single “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and the subsequent remixes. The Bad Boy founder called on Ashanti and his girlfriend Yung Miami for a “Queens Remix,” Fabolous and Tory Lanez for a “Kings Remix,” and Cool & Dre for an eponymous remix.

The REVOLT TV founder also got bars off on “Diddy Freestyle,” which showed him riding through New York City with Caresha by his side. After saying NYC was in last place when it comes to music, it appears the multi-talent is putting his money where his mouth is and trying to lead by example. Time will tell whether he tries his hand at a drill beat, especially after unlocking his U.K. accent.