Diddy’s Family Is Gearing Up For Their Own Hulu Reality Show

Sean Combs attends the 'Killing Them Softly' Premiere during 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2012 in Cannes, France.

Diddy and his seven kids will be getting their own reality TV show on Hulu, tentatively titled Diddy + 7.

The show will follow the musician and his children, emphasizing the family’s business dealings and their typical day-to-day routines, Page Six reports. A rep close to the Combs’ project briefly spoke to the outlet about the show and what fans could expect.

“It’s going to profile the entire family. They all have businesses — even the kids — and it will feature everyone,” the source disclosed. “[The show] is all about the dynamic of the family and how Diddy does it all with all the kids. They’re a real family, even all the baby mamas.”

The Combs family has allegedly been spotted around Los Angeles and Miami shooting content for the upcoming Hulu series.

The Bad Boy Records founder filed a trademark for the show’s title in January 2023. According to The Jasmine Brand, Combs, 53, filed documentation seeking to gain ownership of the trademark on May 2, 2022, which was published for opposition on January 3, 2023.

The copyright documents assert that Diddy + 7 would be used for “entertainment services in the nature of an ongoing reality-based television program; entertainment services, namely, providing non-downloadable audio and video recordings featuring information about celebrities, entertainment, pop culture, humor, music, and lifestyle; entertainment services, namely, a multimedia program series featuring information about celebrities, entertainment, pop culture, humor, music, and lifestyle distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the field of entertainment and pop culture.”

Diddy + 7 would be a return to form for the businessman who has been absent from reality TV since MTV’s Making the Band. The fan-favorite show aired for 12 seasons and birthed the careers of Day 26, Danity Kane, O-Town, Da Band, and Donnie Klang.