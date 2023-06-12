Diddy To Recieve Icon Award During Apollo Theater Spring Benefit

Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Diddy is set to be recognized in his hometown.

The Harlem rep, legal name Sean John Combs, will be honored during the Apollo Theater’s 2023 spring benefit with the Icon Award. On Saturday (June 10) the 53-year-old uploaded a celebratory video to Instagram sharing the news.

“Harlem! Harlem!! Harlem!!! I’m coming home this Monday to receive thee Apollo Theater Icon Award!! It’s UP!!,” wrote the CÎROC connoisseur in the caption.

In the clip, the Hip-Hop veteran spoke with a raspy voice, inviting all to join in on the festivities.

“And you know it’s up. So if you in the city all the Harlemites, ya’ll know I ain’t got everybody’s number but I plan on seeing you, and drinks is on Diddy…The champ is coming back home. The King is coming back home. The son is coming back home. Harlem, Harlem, Harlem. I’m coming back home.”

According to the Apollo Theater website, the annual benefit will also recognize Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the Impact Award, and as well as bestow special honors to Apollo’s CEO Jonelle Procope. Eyewear company Warby Parker will receive the corporate award.

“The Spring Benefit, The Apollo’s signature fundraiser, is a spectacular celebration of the Theater’s rich legacy and its commitment to its future as a mission-led arts and cultural organization, a community anchor and an economic driver for Harlem and New York City,” describes the website.

Proceeds from the event support the non-profit’s performing arts, education, and community initiatives. Appearances will be made by Wyclef Jean, MC Lyte, DJ D-Nice, Spike Lee, Gladys Knight, Ray Chew, and more.