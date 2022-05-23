Diddy Says Jay-Z “Filled Them Shoes” After Deaths Of The Notorious B.I.G And Tupac

On Friday (May 20), Sean “Diddy” Combs shared his appreciation for Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and his musical career during an online discussion celebrating the 50th birthday of The Notorious B.I.G. Streaming music service, TIDAL, hosted the Twitter spaces conversation moderated by their Chief Content Officer, Elliott Wilson, while Jay-Z was joined by Diddy, Fat Joe, and more in the virtual conversation. During the talk, the topic shifted to the deaths of both Biggie and Tupac.

“As far as Big and ‘Pac and pushing forward that’s just me being a student of the game and loving the game and loving the culture and wanting to push the culture forward,” explained the “Song Cry” rapper according to HypeBeast. Carter, also known as Hov, continued, “That was the challenge that I was faced with and that’s a void. That’s a big void. Others stepped in to fill it as well, not just myself. That’s a big void. That’s the two pillars right there. Imagine that, within a year.”

The Bad Boy Record founder then added his perspective to the conversation, celebrating Hov for his own career achievements.

“Bro, you filled them shoes though. You came in and we definitely give thanks. You definitely came, and I just know how much Big really looked up to Jay,” Diddy shared. He continued, “They looked up to each other. That is crazy you had to step into the shoes of two people. That’s all it was, was those two people. They had things on lock.”

Diddy added, “Hov was coming, but it was like these two cats was just so big, and so to have all of that come on you and have that responsibility to keep this shit fly and keep the art of it going. I think Hov kept the art of it going and take where they was at and take it even higher.”

Beyond the virtual recognition of what would have been The Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th birthday, his hometown made sure to show love. Over the weekend of May 21, Biggie’s actual birthday, in New York City the Empire State Building hosted a ceremony in partnership with Bad Boy, Atlantic, and Rhino Records with Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace, his children CJ and Tyanna Wallace, best friends D-Roc, Lil’ Cease and Lil Kim all in attendance.

Additionally, in Brooklyn, Barclays Center featured video footage of The Notorious B.I.G.’s classic songs on a giant screen above the arena’s entrance and the MTA issued a special edition Notorious B.I.G. MetroCard.

Listen to the full conversation on Twitter Spaces below.