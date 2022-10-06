Diddy Refuses To Support Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Sean “Diddy” Combs is the latest figure to speak out against Kanye West’s decision to wear a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt at his recent YZY SZN 9 show. The Bad Boy Records founder took to social media on Wednesday night (Oct. 6) to address the topic, taking Kanye to task while noting his continued support of the music and fashion titan.

“I am not about to be addressing every last thing that’s going on in the world on the internet but the thing I do have to address is this ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt,” Diddy said in a clip posted on his Instagram account. “I’ve always been there and I will always support my brother Kanye as a freethinker. But the ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt, I don’t rock with it, you know what I’m saying? I’m not with it.”

Diddy also alluded to his disappointment in Kanye regarding comments made about the Black Lives Matter movement, which he called a “scam” while defending his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt. He also called for the public to boycott the ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt, which has also been worn by the likes of political pundit Candace Owens and model Selah Marley.

“Right now all America has planned for us is poverty, incarceration, and death,” Diddy said. “So before I can get to any other lives matter—which all lives matter—that Black Lives Matter, don’t play with it. Don’t wear the shirt. Don’t buy the shirt. Don’t play with the shirt. It’s not a joke.”

See Diddy’s Instagram post below.