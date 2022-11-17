Diddy Shares Memories Of Kim Porter 4 Years After Her Death

On Wednesday (Nov. 15) — marking the fourth anniversary of Kim Porter’s death — Sean “Diddy” Combs shared heartfelt memories of his former lover and mother of three of his children on Instagram. The late-model and actress suddenly died from Pneumonia in 2018, she was 47 years old.

“Today we celebrate you on your rebirth day,” Diddy captioned a photo of Porter wearing a crown and fur vest. “I pray y’all get to experience a love like this. I miss you & love you forever @ladykp [Purple Heart].”

The Harlemite then followed up his post with a tribute video in which he spoke about first meeting Porter while he interned at Uptown Records, and also how he has gotten through his grief of losing her physically.

“Once upon a time, it was this young man from Harlem that met this beautiful young lady from Columbus, Georgia. I’m talking about, this chick was the coolest, most graceful, most ghetto, most beautiful, most elegant, but most importantly, most loving person that I ever met,” he said.

“She used to work at the front desk at Uptown and I was an intern at Uptown. I would walk through every morning, I just couldn’t wait to see her face! She was at the front desk. I would never smile ’cause I was from New York, you know what I’m saying? She was like, ‘Boy, if I can’t make you smile, can’t nobody make you smile.’ And she ain’t never lied and I’ve been smiling ever since.”

Host Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kim Porter with their twin daughters D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs pictured at “The Real White Party” presented by Sean “Diddy” Combs at the Combs’ East Hampton estate on September 2, 2007 in East Hampton, New York. Mat Szwajkos/CP/Getty Images

Speaking on how he has moved through the grieving process he said, “I wanna talk to a lot of people out there that’s going through grief. It feels like it ain’t gonna ever end. And it don’t end. But you start to realize, ‘it is what it is.’ This is God’s world and God’s timing and everything happens for a reason. And I’m a better man for it, my family’s tighter for it.”

He added, “There’s a such thing called collateral beauty; there’s beauty in negative and tragic situations. I just wanna tell ya’ll I’m a living testimony—me and my family—I’m here! Feel me? Give glory to God and I’m happy for every second that I had with her.

“Don’t worry about them not being there, they gon’ always be there. They not in the physical but they’re in the spiritual,” he said before showing off a huge silhouette statue placed in his garden in memory of Kim Porter.

Diddy’s perspective on grief has evolved since appearing on the premiere episode of Caresha Please with host Yung Miami, back in June. At that time, Diddy said that he cried for three months straight following Porter’s death.

“I would be just like walking around crying… just all the time,” he told Miami. “It just hurt so bad, you know what I’m saying? I was just like not moving. I had like isolated myself, you know? It was definitely… it was rough. I really could not control crying. I would be anywhere and just any memory would just get me… and really break me down.”

As time went on and Diddy was able to face his new reality, he championed his religious connection as the factor that pulled him through. “Talking to God is what really got me through it,” he expressed. “I had a wonderful life in time with Kim. I have beautiful kids. I’m just like the luckiest man in the world to even have had the experience to have her in my life.”

As Diddy grieved, he was also forced to take on fatherhood full-time. He said at the time: “Fatherhood has been really, really, real cause I was like a part-time father, you know what Im saying? Kim and Sarah [Chance’s mother] and everybody had everything held down, and then man … you know … just losing Kim it was just like I was a full-time father.”

Take a look at Diddy’s heartfelt tributes to Kim Porter above and revisit his interview with Yung Miami below.