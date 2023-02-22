Diddy Announces Debut EP From Love Records Artist Jozzy

Host Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jozzy are seen onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Diddy has announced a musical release from Jozzy, the flagship artist on the impresario’s new venture Love Records, a label that will be largely focused on R&B.

On Tuesday (Feb. 21), the 53-year-old shared the news of the Memphis-bred talent’s forthcoming EP, titled Songs For Women, Free Game For Ni**as, which will include eight original tracks and is slated for release this Friday (Feb. 24). In conjunction with the announcement of the project’s arrival, Diddy spoke glowingly of his latest protégé, praising her artistry and ability to translate that magic to the stage.

“Jozzy is a very special and dynamic talent that only comes around once in a generation, so I’m excited to see how her music sets a new standard for R&B,” the veteran music exec said. “Her skills as a writer and performer, matched with her style and energy, have the potential to make her one of the greats, and I’m proud to play a part in shaping the next chapter of her career.”

Jozzy attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Diddy first introduced Jozzy as his latest discovery during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which the rap star hosted, cosigning her as “one of the most talented songwriters and artists” he’s met and comparing her to an “R&B” version of The Notorious B.I.G. While Jozzy may have yet to become a household name to the general public, she’s already played an integral role in creating some of the biggest Hip-Hop and R&B hits in recent years, with her penmanship embedded in songs from stars like Latto, Jacques, Summer Walker, Don Toliver, Mary J. Blige, Lil Nas X, and more.

Bad Boy Records, the label Diddy brought to prominence during the ’90s with the help of stars like Biggie, Ma$e, 112, Total, Faith Evans, and Craig Mack, will continue its operations, with the likes of his son, rap star King Combs, carrying the torch. However, the Mt. Vernon native is looking to infuse new life into the R&B genre with Love Records, first sharing his concept of the label in 2021 during an interview with Vanity Fair.

Sean “Diddy” Combs surprises students at his Capital Preparatory School in the Bronx on October 18, 2022 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs

“Yeah, all R&B label, because I feel like R&B was abandoned and it’s a part of our African American culture,” he said at the time. “And I’m not signing any artists. Because if you know better, you do better. I’m doing 50–50 partnerships with pure transparency. That’s the thing. [The new label is so that] we can own the genre; we don’t own hip-hop right now. We have a chance to—and I’m going to make sure that—we own R&B.”

Check out Diddy’s Vanity Fair cover and the Songs For Women, Free Game For Ni**as tracklist below.

Songs For Women, Free Game For Ni**as tracklist: