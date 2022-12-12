Skip to main content
Diddy Reveals Arrival Of Newborn Daughter

The Bad Boy mogul took to social media to announce the newest member of his family.

Sean “Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Diddy recently welcomed the newest member to the Combs empire, a daughter named Love Sean Combs. On Friday (Dec. 10), the Bad Boy Records founder hit the Twitter streets to spread the unexpected news. Combs disclosed his baby girl’s name in the tweet and thanked God for his newborn. 

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” the “Gotta Move On” singer excitedly revealed on Twitter. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Besides the name of his newborn child, Combs, 53, kept other details regarding Love under wraps. However, according to TMZ, sources close to Diddy’s camp revealed that the baby girl was born in October in California. 

Love’s birth also called Diddy and Yung Miami’s relationship into question. Shortly after the Harlemite took to Twitter to announce the birth of his daughter, a fan asked Caresha whether or not she was going to be the next guest on Caresha, Please, because “we need answers.” Miami vaguely responded to the inquiry by posting a pair of eyes emojis. 

Love Sean Combs becomes Sean’s seventh child. The rest of the Combs family includes Quincy Brown, Justin Dior Combs, Christian Combs, also known as King Combs, and twin daughters, D’Lila Star, Jessie James Combs, and Chance Combs.

Elsewhere in baby news, Jhene Aiko and Big Sean recently welcomed a baby boy to their family — their first child together

On Friday (Nov. 18), Jhene and Sean revealed that the songstress gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Noah Hasani on Nov. 8, 2022.

“After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain, he came, my baby Yoda, my Sani,” she typed in the affectionate post’s caption.

